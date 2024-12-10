Three dead as car plunges into a canal in Konaseema district

A devastating accident unfolded in the P.Gannavaram mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district, claiming the lives of a mother and her two children when their car plunged into a canal near Chintavaripet, just on the outskirts of Udimudi. The tragic incident occurred around 3 am, leaving the family shattered and the local community in mourning.

Vijay Kumar, a resident of Nelapudi, was returning to his hometown of Potavaram with his wife, Uma, and their two sons, Manoj and Rohit, after a recent trip to Araku. The family had enjoyed quality time together during their trip and was looking forward to returning home, only 10 kilometers away. However, as they traveled through Ravulapalem mandal, Vijay Kumar was forced to pull over due to drowsiness. Uma offered to take over the wheel, and he reluctantly agreed.

Tragically, Uma lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and careened into a canal. While Vijay Kumar emerged unscathed, he faced the unbearable loss of his wife and two young children. The recovery efforts were initiated by local police who responded promptly to reports from nearby residents. The bodies of Uma, Manoj, and Rohit were subsequently recovered from the site of the accident.

The horrific nature of this incident has sent shockwaves through the Konaseema community. Residents are grappling with the heart-wrenching reality of a family that had just enjoyed a joyful trip together, only to face unimaginable tragedy moments before reaching their destination. Family members and relatives gathered at the scene, devastated and inconsolable, as the area transformed into a site of mourning.

Authorities have transported the deceased to Rajoli for postmortem examinations. The community remains in shock, struggling to comprehend the circumstances surrounding this tragic event that occurred merely five kilometers from home.