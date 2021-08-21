Three teachers and a student test Corona positive at Ongole

The education department officials swung into action as three teachers and a student is tested positive for Coronavirus in Ongole on Saturday.

The district education officer VS Subbarao said to The Hans India that they conducted Coronavirus tests at the DRR Municipal High School and found that three teachers and a student are contracted Coronavirus. He said that they have been ordered to conduct tests on other staff and students while the school is being sanitized since afternoon. He announced that a decision on the course of action will be taken on Sunday after consultation with the officials.