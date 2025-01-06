Tight security in place for CM’s visit to Kuppam

Kuppam (Chittoor district): Chittoor District Superintendent of Police VN Manikanta Chandolu said that comprehensive security arrangements are in place for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit during January 6 – 8 to Kuppam constituency. The SP, along with senior officials, conducted an Advance Security License (ASL) review to ensure robust safety protocols at various locations scheduled for the Chief Minister’s programs.

The Chief Minister is set to participate in multiple developmental activities during his visit to Kuppam. Key venues, including helipads, Dravidian University auditorium, Sports Complex and the R&B Guest House, have been inspected for security measures. SP Manikanta Chandolu led discussions with concerned authorities, emphasising the need for meticulous planning to avoid any lapses.

To facilitate a smooth visit, traffic diversions will be implemented in select areas to minimise inconvenience to the public. Adequate parking facilities are being arranged at designated locations to ensure seamless movement for visitors and officials.

Around 1,200 police personnel have been deployed to provide security during the visit. The SP issued clear instructions to officers and personnel participating in the bandobast operations, urging them to perform their duties diligently without any negligence. He also reviewed the convoy routes and briefed the officials on their assigned responsibilities. Specialist doctors, ambulances, fire safety officials and food safety teams have been put on standby as part of the comprehensive arrangements. The SP stressed the importance of coordination between departments to address all safety concerns effectively.

Security at meeting venues and helipads will be stringent and separate parking areas have been designated for vehicles belonging to officials, key leaders and the public. The SP reiterated the need for extreme vigilance among convoy personnel to prevent any untoward incidents.

Ahead of the CM’s visit advanced security liaison (ASL) was conducted on Sunday evening with convoy travelling from Indira Gandhi stadium in Dravidian University to the meeting hall in the campus, Nadimur, Seegalapalli, R&B Guest House and reached back to Dravidian University. Meanwhile, the entire Kuppam has been illuminated and decorated with TDP flags and flexes.