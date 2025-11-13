Tillman Global to set up Rs 15k-cr data centre

New Delhi: In a major boost to India’s digital infrastructure ambitions, the Andhra Pradesh government, through the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tillman Global Holdings for developing a 300-MW hyperscale data centre campus in Visakhapatnam with a proposed investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

The MoU, signed during the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Board Roundtable in New Delhi, was witnessed by Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT, Electronics, and HRD. The event brought together global industry leaders including John Chambers, Founder & CEO, JC2 Ventures; Shantanu Narayen, Chair & CEO, Adobe, Prabhakar Raghavan, Chief Technologist, Google; Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, and Sachit Ahuja, Co-President, Tillman Global Holdings.

The MoU was facilitated by Dr Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of USISPF, and Sachit Ahuja of Tillman Global Holdings. The project, spread across 40 acres, will be developed over the next 12 months and is expected to create 200–300 direct jobs and up to 1,000 indirect jobs by 2028, driving growth in allied sectors such as logistics, cloud services, and digital networks.

Under the agreement, Tillman Global Holdings will lead investment, design, and deployment of the data center’s digital infrastructure, while the Government of Andhra Pradesh will extend policy facilitation, land allotment, and incentives through due process. Sachit Ahuja, Co-President of Tillman Global Holdings, said, “Andhra Pradesh offers a compelling combination of coastal connectivity, progressive governance, and a fast-growing digital economy. With TDGAP1, we aim to build a world-class 300 MW campus in Visakhapatnam that anchors long-term digital infrastructure and fosters innovation.”

Lokesh stated, “This MoU reinforces our vision to make Visakhapatnam a leading data center hub. The Rs 15,000 crore investment by Tillman Global will strengthen our digital backbone, create high-quality jobs for our youth, and attract allied investments across energy, networks, and cloud services.”

Headquartered in New York, Tillman Global Holdings is a leading digital infrastructure firm with investments across cell towers, fiber networks, data centers, EV charging, and logistics. The company has raised over $12 billion globally to support its infrastructure platforms.