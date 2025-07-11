Tirumala Brahmotsavams to be held from Sept 24 to Oct 2

Tirumala: This year the Annual Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara will be held for nine days. A major religious congregation, which attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees all over country, will be held for nine days from September 24 to October 2.

TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary held a meeting with heads of all departments on the elaborate arrangemens to be made for the smooth and successful conduct of the nine-day festival. Speaking on the occasion, Chowdary said expecting heavy rush of devotees to witness the nine-day festival, the TTD cancelled VIP break darshan and privilege darshan to cope with a rush.

The privilege darshans including senior citizens, physical challenged, parents with infants, NRIs, or donors during this period were suspended.

The nine-day festival schedule is as follows: September 16, 2025: Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, September 23, Ankurarpanam, Dwajarohanam, September 28 Garuda Vahanam, October 1 Rathotsavam and Oct 2 Chakrasnanam.

Vahana Sevas will be held from 8 am to 10 am and 7 pm to 9 pm daily.

The Additional EO asked the officials to coordinate with vigilance and police departments for tight security and smooth traffic management, prepare roadmaps and parking layouts.

Extensive Annaprasadam distribution arrangements will be made at galleries, queue lines and key locations

Engineering department was asked to take up works based on pilgrim needs and ensure clean and functional toilets in all galleries with additional sanitation staff. The department staff was asked to arrange decorative lighting, fruit and flower displays to attract pilgrims.

In connection with the Brahmotsavams, young Srivari Sevaks are being invited to offer quality services to pilgrims.

Movement of two-wheelers will be restricted on Tirumala ghat roads from 9 pm on September 27 to 6 am on September 29 in view of Garuda Seva on September 28.

The Additional EO asked the officials to ensure adequate stock of laddus based on expected footfall.

Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, Transport GM Sesha Reddy, CPRO Dr T Ravi, Deputy EOs Bhaskar, Rajendra, Somannarayana ,Tirumala Estate Officer Venkateswarlu, Health Officer Dr Madhusudhan, Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu, All Projects Officer Rajagopal, EEs Subrahmanyam, Venu Gopal, DE Electrical Chandra Sekhar, Civil Surgeon of Aswini Hospital Dr. Kusuma Kumari, SVBC OSD Padmavati, VGO officials Ram Kumar and Surendra, Catering Special Officer G.L.N. Shastri, and other officials participated in this meeting.