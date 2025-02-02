Tirumala gears up for Ratha Saptami celebrations

Live
The esteemed Tirumala Srivari Temple is gearing up for the grand Rath Saptami celebrations, inviting devotees to partake in a spiritual experience unlike any other. On this auspicious day, Malayappa Swamy will be offering darshan on seven different vehicles, each representing unique blessings.
The vibrant festivities will commence with the Suryaprabha Vahana Seva at 5:30 am, followed by the Chinnashesha Vahana Seva at 9 am and Garuda Vahana Seva at 11 am. The day’s schedule continues with Hanumantha Vahana Seva at 1 pm, culminating in the sacred Chakrasnanam ceremony at 2 pm.
As the day progresses, the celebrations will conclude with the Kalpavriksha Vahana Seva at 4 pm, Sarvabhupala Vahana Seva at 6 pm, and Chandraprabha Vahana Seva at 8 pm. Organizers are diligently working to ensure that all arrangements are in place, prioritizing the comfort and convenience of the devotees visiting Malayappa Swamy during this significant occasion.