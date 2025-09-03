Tirumala Srivari Brahmotsavams Set to Begin on September 24

The much-anticipated Srivari Brahmotsavams are set to commence on the 24th of September and will continue until the 2nd of October. The festivities will officially kick off with the Ankurarpana ceremony on the evening of the 23rd of September.

In preparation for the celebrations, Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will take place at the Srivari Temple on the 16th of September, during which the temple will undergo a purification process ahead of the Brahmotsavams.

On the inaugural day of the Brahmotsavams, following the Suprabhata and Thomalasevas performed for the Lord in the morning, a ceremonial Thirumanjana will be held for Sri Malayappa Swamy, along with Sridevi and Bhudevi. The day will also see the flag hoisted on the temple's flagpole.

For the duration of the nine-day event, vehicle services will be available daily from 8 am to 10 am and from 7 pm to 9 pm, providing convenience for attendees.