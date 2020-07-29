Tirupati: Coronavirus cases likely to surge in next 15 days

Tirupati: District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta has once again cautioned that the Covid cases are expected to surge hugely in the next 15 days. Though the services of doctors during this pandemic were exemplary, there is a need to be more vigilant in the coming days. He held an emergency meeting along with MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy at SV Medical College here on Wednesday with the faculty to review the Covid situation.



The heads of various departments in SV Medical College have to concentrate on strengthening the services at Covid care centres like Sri Padmavati Nilayam, Srinivasam and Vishnunivasam.

He felt the need to set up reception centres to provide information to patients' relatives. The bed sheets of Covid patients have to be changed daily. There is a need to provide other burial grounds in addition to Govinda Dhamam. All doctors should come into medical services and no one should work in non-medical duties.

During the meeting, MLA Karunakar Reddy lauded the services of doctors, police and sanitary staff and expressed that he has been looking forward for more services in the coming days. He added that if the Collector desires, Sri Vari Sevaks will plunge into action to render Covid services.

The doctors have expressed the need to provide 12 KL Oxygen plant with which it can be provided all the patients who are in needy. On the occasion, the Collector said 200 more nursing staff will be recruited in the district soon. Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam, Ruia hospital working committee chairman B Chandrasekhar, APMSIDC EE Dhananjaya Rao, DWAMA PD Chandrasekhar, DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah, DCHS Dr P Saralamma, SV Medical College Principal Dr C Jaya Bhaskar, Dr Sandhya, Dr Jamuna, Dr S Subba Rao and Dr Nagamuneendrudu were present.