Tirupati may soon greet pilgrims with a ‘Spiritual Street’

Tirupati: If plans become a reality, the temple town at the foothills of Tirumala may soon welcome visitors with a dedicated ‘Spiritual Street’, an initiative designed to immerse devotees in an ambience of divinity from the moment they enter the city known as the gateway to Lord Venkateswara’s abode.

The proposed street will draw inspiration from the centuries-old Mada Streets that traditionally surround major temples in South India.

Civic planners believe such a space in Tirupati – where nearly one lakh devotees arrive every day – will enhance the town’s identity as both a spiritual and cultural hub.

The idea was that pilgrims should immediately feel a sense of peace, devotion and sacredness when they step into this zone. The atmosphere will be created through Vedic chants, bhajans, and traditional music like nadaswaram, while the shops will be restricted to selling items that reflect Tirumala’s devotional heritage.

Among the locations being considered for the project are Iskcon SKCON Road, Kapilatheertham Road and Alipiri, the starting point of the famed trekking path to Tirumala. Whichever stretch is finalised will be made a no-vehicle zone, with battery-operated vehicles provided for those unable to walk.

Civic officials also plan to involve Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the initiative.

Cultural programmes showcasing temple traditions could be organised regularly to add vibrancy to the street, while handicrafts, pooja articles, garlands and spiritual literature will be promoted to give the area both devotional depth and economic vitality.

However, officials admit that traffic management will be a major challenge. Creating alternative routes for residents living around the chosen location is now a key focus of ongoing discussions led by Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya.

The officials were of the view that restricting vehicle movement is not easy, but necessary to preserve the sanctity of the concept.

If the project takes shape as planned, the Spiritual Street has the potential to become one of Tirupati’s defining landmarks — giving pilgrims more than just a passage to Tirumala, but a space within the town itself to experience devotion and tranquillity.