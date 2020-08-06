Tirupati: Officials told to focus on increasing Covid beds

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister and minister for health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Nani directed the district collector to take immediate steps to increase Covid beds in the district. Addressing a review meeting held at SV University senate hall here on Thursday on Covid preparedness, the minister opined that in view of spike in cases there was an urgent need to increase beds.



Focus should also be laid on the non-Covid cases for which doctors should be made available. Pregnant women, dialysis, heart patients and others should get immediate services. He said that it came to the notice of the government that the private hospitals have been fleecing the Covid patients in Tirupati which should not be tolerated. Every hospital has to follow the government-prescribed fee structure only.

The minister said district authorities can issue notifications at district level to recruit doctors, nurses, technicians and others depending on their requirement. The Covid call centre plays a key role in providing information about the patients to their kin and the staff at these centres should guide them accordingly, he added.

Nani said there was need to lay more emphasis on plasma therapy and doctors should take up this drive. Boards should be displayed with the number of vacant beds and discharge details have to be arranged at every hospital.

Another Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and minister for panchayat raj P Ramachandra Reddy said that there were 120 ventilators available in the district while 95 more ventilators had arrived which would be pressed into service soon.

Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta explained that efforts were on to arrange 1,500 more beds in the three Covid care centres and 800 beds in Covid hospitals. So far, 1.90 lakh Covid tests have been conducted in the district.

Indian Medical Association members Dr Srihari Rao, Sipai Subramanyam, Dr Yugandhar and others submitted a memorandum to the minister to allot some newly-recruited doctors to private hospitals as many doctors were not coming to attend Covid duties.

MPs B Durgaprasada Rao, P Mithun Reddy and N Reddeppa, MLAs B Karunakar Reddy, RK Roja, Nawaj Basha, Dwarakanath Reddy and others, joint collector (development) V Veerabrahmam, Tirupati Municipal Corporation commissioner P S Girisha, SVIMS, Ruia hospital superintendents and others participated in the meeting.