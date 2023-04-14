  • Menu
Tirupati: SVVU to introduce two new courses at Inter level

SVVU V-C Prof Rani Sada Siva Murthy, TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi and NSU V-C Prof GSR Krishna Murthy at the academic council meeting in Tirupati on Thursday
Tirupati: The academic council meet of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University was held on Thursday. University VC Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy chaired the meeting which was also attended by TTD JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi, National Sanskrit University (NSU) VC Prof GSR Krishnamurty and TTD Education officer Bhaskar Reddy.

The council took some important decisions during the meeting which include conducting the seventh convocation of the University soon and confer Maha Mahopadhyaya title to two versatile Vedic exponents. It was also resolved to bring all Veda Patasalas of TTD under the umbrella of the University. Also, two new courses, Agama Abhigna and Pourohitya Abhigna at Intermediate level will be introduced.

It was also decided to introduce IKS-Indian Knowledge system courses and to ink a pact with Delhi based Akshardham Swami Narayan Trust on knowledge sharing. Stalwarts from Vedic Studies, Deans, Principals of Dharmagiri and other Vedic schools and others were also present.

