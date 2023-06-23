Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 23-06-2023

1. Visakhapatnam: A youth, who succumbed to serious head injuries, gave a new lease of life to five persons donating his organs in Visakhapatnam. B Venkata Santosh Kumar (32), a resident of Arilova, worked as an AC mechanic. On June 20, fell from the second floor accidentally and got serious head injuries while he was taking up repair work of an air conditioner in Kommadi. Read More

2. Vizianagaram: Jagananna Suraksha camps to facilitate resolution of public grievances at their doorstep will be launched from Friday. On this occasion, zilla parishad chairman Chinna Srinu said that the camps would be very helpful to the people as they can get nine types of services at their doorstep. Income certificate, caste, death, birth, marriage registration, Aadhar linkage and other services will be provided at their doorstep. The government officials would visit the villages, wards and streets and issue these documents on the spot.

3. Kadapa (YSR district): District SP KKN Anburajan on Thursday handed over cheques for a total of Rs 38 lakhs to the family members of home guard, who died in a road accident at Pulivendula recently. Also, he gave them another Rs 8 lakh as fixed deposits.

4. Chittoor: In view of the proposed visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Chittoor, make effective arrangements for the programme, stressed district Collector S Shan Mohan. Special attention should be given for deploying additional security measures at helipad, public meeting venue and at other events and programmes arranged locally, he added.

5. Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said the Guntur Municipal Corporation is giving top priority for the development of the city and developing the infrastructure. He said the GMC has taken up widening of important roads for the smooth flow of the traffic.




