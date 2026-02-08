Toll ring around V Kota makes commuting pricier

Tirupati: For the people of Venkatagiri Kota (V Kota) mandal in Chittoor district, stepping out of town has become an expensive affair. Though the area is well-connected by national highways, residents say this advantage has turned into a burden, with toll plazas surrounding the mandal on almost all sides. Even a short trip to a nearby town now means paying toll charges, leaving locals frustrated and financially strained. Located close to the Karnataka border, V Kota finds itself hemmed in by four toll gates within a short distance. Locals say there is practically no route out of the mandal that does not involve crossing a toll booth. As a result, routine travel for work, shopping, medical needs or family visits has become something people now think twice about.

Residents point out that toll passes meant for local commuters are issued only at the Danamaiahgaripalle toll plaza on the Palamaner–Krishnagiri highway. At the remaining three toll gates, they claim authorities deny passes by treating V Kota residents as outsiders. This means motorists must pay the full toll amount even if they are travelling just a few kilometres.

“It feels like we are preparing for a long highway journey every time we step out. We end up recharging FASTag and filling fuel together. Even going to the next town feels like crossing state borders”, said Jagan, a resident of V Kota.

Applying for toll passes, residents say, is also unrealistic. Each toll plaza requires a separate application, and two of them fall under Karnataka’s jurisdiction, which involves additional checks and restrictions. For many locals, this process is simply not worth the effort. They were saying that they are not going on vacations or long drives, but just want to go to markets, hospitals or relatives nearby. “Why should we pay highway tolls for local travel?” they asked.

The toll charges further add to the problem. The closest plaza, Danamaiahgaripalle on NH-42, is just 5–6 km away and charges Rs 75 for cars. Mulbagal toll plaza on the Bengaluru–Chennai highway, about 18–19 km from the mandal, collects Rs 90 per car. Another toll plaza near Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu on NH-75, around 13–14 km away, charges comparatively less. However, the Sundarapalya expressway toll, located roughly 15–16 km from V Kota, has the steepest rate, with car users paying nearly Rs 185.

Motorists say having four national highway toll plazas within a 20-km radius leaves them with no affordable travel options. They also complain that at Sundarapalya, return trips made within 24 hours are charged the full toll amount, unlike at many other plazas where return journeys come at a reduced rate.

The NHAI’s Rs 3,000 FASTag annual pass has provided some relief to frequent commuters. However, users say paying the full amount at one time is burdensome. They also point out that the scheme does not apply to commercial vehicles. With no special concessions for frequent or short-distance travellers, residents of V Kota are appealing to highway authorities to reconsider the current policy. They are demanding reasonable relief for local commuters who are not using the highways for long-distance travel but are being forced to pay heavy tolls just to meet every day needs.