  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Top priority to protection of women

SP Krishna Kanth speaking to the media after assuming charge in Nellore on Monday
x

SP Krishna Kanth speaking to the media after assuming charge in Nellore on Monday

Highlights

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kanth has said that top priority should be given to protection of women and preventing atrocities against them in the district.

Nellore: Superintendent of Police Krishna Kanth has said that top priority should be given to protection of women and preventing atrocities against them in the district.

Speaking after assuming charge as new SP of Nellore district here on Monday, he said that in the recent times women were facing serious problems from anti-social elements and there was an immediate need to take steps to protect them.

Krishna Kanth said that he would initiate measures to transform Nellore into a ganja-free district within 100 days as per the directions of the government..

The SP has warned that stringent action would be taken against law-breakers and those creating law & order problems.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X