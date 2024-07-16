Live
- Tirupati: 3-day Jyestabhishekam to begin today
- Tamil Nadu Electricity Rates Surge: New Tariffs Effective July 1
- Top priority to protection of women
- New SP assures to extend quality services to people
- Legal circles: BRS leader files writ seeking direction not to demolish party office
- Come out of NDA, Raghavulu tells TDP, JSP
- Mayor seeks MLAs’ support to develop Kurnool city
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 16 July, 2024
- AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to Meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi Today
- Over 100 students taken ill due to food poisoning at SW hostel
Superintendent of Police Krishna Kanth has said that top priority should be given to protection of women and preventing atrocities against them in the district.
Speaking after assuming charge as new SP of Nellore district here on Monday, he said that in the recent times women were facing serious problems from anti-social elements and there was an immediate need to take steps to protect them.
Krishna Kanth said that he would initiate measures to transform Nellore into a ganja-free district within 100 days as per the directions of the government..
The SP has warned that stringent action would be taken against law-breakers and those creating law & order problems.
