Torrential rains drown East Godavari

Kakinada: Many low-lying areas in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram, Chinturu and Rampa agencies were submerged in the rainwater affecting traffic movement following heavy rains in East Godavari district. Normal life was thrown out of gear as the electricity supply was also hit badly.

In Konapapapet and U Kothapalli mandals, fishermen moved their boats to safer places. The sea water is overflowing on the road at Uppada. Some villages in U Kothapalli mandal remained inundated. As per the directives of district Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran, officials temporarily suspended the Kakinada –Uppada –Addaripet beach road.

Incidents of falling of uprooted trees and electric poles obstructing road connectivity were reported in many parts of the district. Kakinada Government General Hospital was flooded with rainwater and sewage water entered the hospital premises.

Many areas like Dummulpet, Mootha Nagar, Jagannaickpur, Pratap Nagar, Sambamurthy Nagar, 100 building centre and other areas in Kakinada were inundated with rain and drainage water. Low-lying areas in the cities were inundated with two feet of water making it difficult for people to reach their destinations as their vehicles were stranded.

Collector Hari Kiran instructed the officials to be fully prepared to effectively deal with the situation caused by the heavy rains in the district.

He said that due to the heavy rains, fishermen in the district do not venture into the sea. He appealed to the fishermen deep in the sea to return to the sea shore immediately. He directed the officials to alert all fishermen in the district through all communication systems.

He also directed the Agriculture department officials to alert the farmers in the district in view of the high rainfall recorded due to the rains and take steps to prevent damage to grain and crops.

He said that the control rooms set up at all divisional centers, including the Collectorate, are required to operate 24 hours a day to monitor storm control and relief operations. He instructed the officials to conduct a wide awareness and campaign on storm warnings and precautions in the coastal villages through village and ward secretariats.

According to Irrigation officials, the water level at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB), Dowleswaram was 9.45 feet on Monday (at 7 pm).

The water level at Kaleswaram was 8.210 mt, Peruru 9.150 mt, Dummugudem 8,090 mt, Kunavaram 11.400mt, Kunta 5.960 mt, Polavaram (CWC) 8.320mt, Old Rail Bridge 13.720mt. The officials informed that 2,20,277 cusecs of water was discharged at SACB at Dowleswaram.