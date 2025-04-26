Live
- OU commemorates 108 years with Foundation Day Walk
- We must stand united against terror: Rahul
- NDSA picks holes in construction of Kaleshwaram’s Main barrages
- Atmakur police find missing woman within minutes of filing case
- Collector seeks reports for district disaster management plan
- Balaji College of Pharmacy conducts awareness programs on World Malaria Day
- Centre defends Waqf Act in SC
- Ex DRDO chief: Border infiltration dropped sharply in last decade
- Free online training for students of classes 8 to 12 till May 28
- 75th IRS passing out parade at NASCIN
Traffic jam reported at Alipiri check post amid devotees rush to Tirumala
Highlights
A significant surge in devotees visiting Tirumala during the summer holidays and weekends has led to considerable delays at the Alipiri check post. Long queues have formed, with vehicles halted as far back as Garuda Koudali.
A significant surge in devotees visiting Tirumala during the summer holidays and weekends has led to considerable delays at the Alipiri check post. Long queues have formed, with vehicles halted as far back as Garuda Koudali. Devotees report waiting for hours to pass through the checkpoint.
Those who have purchased advance tickets for darshan and various services are particularly frustrated, as they fear they may miss their allocated times and be denied access.
Meanwhile, 45 Security Personnel Force (SPF) staff and 15 vigilance officers are managing the situation, but devotees suggest that increasing the number of personnel could expedite the vehicle checking process.
Next Story