Traffic jam reported at Alipiri check post amid devotees rush to Tirumala

A significant surge in devotees visiting Tirumala during the summer holidays and weekends has led to considerable delays at the Alipiri check post. Long queues have formed, with vehicles halted as far back as Garuda Koudali. Devotees report waiting for hours to pass through the checkpoint.

Those who have purchased advance tickets for darshan and various services are particularly frustrated, as they fear they may miss their allocated times and be denied access.

Meanwhile, 45 Security Personnel Force (SPF) staff and 15 vigilance officers are managing the situation, but devotees suggest that increasing the number of personnel could expedite the vehicle checking process.