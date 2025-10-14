Training on developing core competencies kicks off

Visakhapatnam: The Integral Institute of Advanced Management in collaboration with Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam inaugurated a 10-day training-cum-workshop on ‘core competencies development’ for Naval Dockyard foreman and charge man here on Monday.

Ujjwal Kumar Ghattak, Academic Advisor of Defence Programmes highlighted the importance of continuous professional learning and leadership competency among defence personnel.

Imtiyaz Arshad, CEO and secretary, HPCL-SDI, stressed the distinction between leadership and management, stating that every leader is a manager, but every manager cannot become a leader.

Cdr. Adesh Pal Singh, director (Admin) spoke about the relevance of upskilling programmes to meet the evolving challenges in defence management and technology.

M Mutyala Naidu, former Vice-Chancellor, Adikavi Nannaya University, encouraged participants to adopt a proactive learning mindset to stay relevant in dynamic professional environments.

B Krishna Kumari, secretary, NIPM Visakhapatnam chapter, SP Ravindra, dean and secretary, READ Group of Educational Institutions spoke during the inaugural session.

The workshop will continue over the next 10 days, focusing on building leadership competencies, managerial effectiveness, and adaptive skills among the Naval Dockyard’s technical and supervisory personnel.