Visakhapatnam: With an aim to help participants understand how transformation starts from within, co-founder of All Is Well Consultancy LLP Harshita Lalchand underlined the need for transformation through self-awareness, openness and a growth mindset.

At a session that focused on ‘a transformative talk’ organised by The School of International Business, Andhra University, Harshita highlighted self-awareness as a foundation for personal growth and underlined the need to explore patterns, beliefs and blind spots to unlock one’s potential.

At All Is Well Consultancy LLP, the co-founders Harshita Lalchand and her daughter Tushika Lalchand empower employees offering customised mental wellbeing solutions and help companies build an eco-system to promote emotional wellbeing among employees at workplaces.

Apart from inculcating a growth mindset, Harshita emphasised the importance of being open to new perspectives and embracing learning from unexpected sources by sharing stories of battling against self-doubt. “You don’t have to wait to be perfect. Growth begins the moment you choose to show openness, curiosity and the courage to keep going,” Harshita underlined. P Viswanadam, in-charge director, spoke about the significance of such events and assured students that more initiatives would follow to help them realise their potential. K Satya Murty, who organised the event through BizHub, also spoke.