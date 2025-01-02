Travel bus catches fire in Anantapur, no casualties reported

In a shocking incident early Thursday morning, a travel bus owned by former minister JC Diwakar Reddy caught fire near the RTC bus stand in Anantapur. The blaze engulfed one bus completely while sparking partial damage to another as four buses were parked in the vicinity.

Local residents quickly alerted authorities about the fire, prompting the immediate response of fire brigade personnel who arrived on the scene to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries related to the incident.

As investigations commence, authorities are exploring potential causes for the blaze, including the possibility of a short circuit or foul play by miscreants. Police are actively probing the circumstances surrounding the fire to determine its origin and whether any criminal intent was involved.

Residents and local officials are closely monitoring the situation as more information emerges. The probe has begun on the incident.