Live
- Satyanarayana Chowdary elected Red Cross dist chief
- Trinidad & Tobago Prez to be chief guest
- UBI opens 68th branch at Yerrabalem
- Farmers losing faith in BJP govt: Naveen
- CES 2025: LG Electronics, Samsung bet big on AI
- Modi has special focus on Odisha: CM
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 02 January, 2025
- Public hearing on power tariff proposals from Jan 7
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 2 January,2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 2 January,2025
Just In
Travel bus catches fire in Anantapur, no casualties reported
In a shocking incident early Thursday morning, a travel bus owned by former minister JC Diwakar Reddy caught fire near the RTC bus stand in Anantapur.
In a shocking incident early Thursday morning, a travel bus owned by former minister JC Diwakar Reddy caught fire near the RTC bus stand in Anantapur. The blaze engulfed one bus completely while sparking partial damage to another as four buses were parked in the vicinity.
Local residents quickly alerted authorities about the fire, prompting the immediate response of fire brigade personnel who arrived on the scene to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries related to the incident.
As investigations commence, authorities are exploring potential causes for the blaze, including the possibility of a short circuit or foul play by miscreants. Police are actively probing the circumstances surrounding the fire to determine its origin and whether any criminal intent was involved.
Residents and local officials are closely monitoring the situation as more information emerges. The probe has begun on the incident.