Tribute paid to Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Parigi bus stand

On the 12th of March 2024, a tribute was paid to the statue of Late Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy at Parigi bus stand in Hindupuram town. The homage included milking and garlanding of the statue, and was attended by YSRCP Leaders Guddampalli Venu Reddy, Former MLA Abdul Ghani, and YSRCP Leader Madhumathi Reddy.

During the event, Guddampally Venu Reddy praised the leadership of late Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy and his son Jaganmohan Reddy, highlighting their dedication to welfare schemes and the fulfillment of the dream of Gram Swaraj. He also mentioned the upcoming general elections with the slogan "Why Not 175" and urged the YSRCP party members to work towards victory.

A food donation program was organized as part of the event, followed by the unveiling of the YSRCP flag at the party office and a cake cutting ceremony. The celebrations were attended by a number of party members and supporters including State Secretaries, Municipal Chairpersons, ZPTCs, MPPs, and other leaders from various affiliated departments.

The event was a tribute to the legacy of Late Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy and a show of unity and solidarity among the YSRCP family members and supporters.