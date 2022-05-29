Tributes pour in for NTR on his birth anniversary

Vijayawada: Rich tributes were paid to Telugu Desam party founder president and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao in Krishna and NTR districts on Saturday. Thousands of party leaders, party activists, supporters and fans of NTR took part in the celebrations. The party functionaries garlanded the statues of NTR in Vijayawada, Nimmakuru the birthplace of NTR in Krishna district and other parts of two districts. The party workers, fans and party leaders have recollected the services of NTR to the Telugu people.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, TDP MLA and son of NT Rama Rao garlanded the statue of NTR at his birthplace in Nimmakuru on Saturday and paid rich tributes. Nandamuri Balakrishna offered special prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Nimmakuru. He said the NTR will be in the hearts of Telugu people forever. Residents of Nimmakuru felt elated with the visit of Nandamuri Balakrishna. TDP leaders and functionaries celebrated the birth anniversary of NTR in Vijayawada. The party leaders and workers garlanded the statues of NTR in Patamata, Ibrahimpatnam, Ajit Singh Nagar, one town and other parts of the city. The party functionaries recollected the services of NTR. In Mylavaram the birth anniversary was celebrated in a grand manner. A large number of party workers left from Mylavaram to Ongole for Mahanadu after garlanding the statue of NTR.

Former minister and senior TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao and other leaders participated in the celebrations at Gollapudi junction. Party leaders and functionaries paid tributes to late NTR at the Vijayawada MP Kesineni's office on Saturday. A huge rally was also organised in Jaggaiahpet town. Rally was taken out from the residence of former MLA Sriram Tataiah to the NTR circle to mark the occasion. NTR birth anniversary celebrations were held in a grand manner in Vuyyur of Krishna district also. Former MLA Babu Rajendra Prasad and other leaders and workers participated in the programme. Similarly, the birth anniversary celebrations were held in Gudivada, Machilipatnam, Kanchikacharla, Nandigama and other parts of Krishna and NTR districts. On the other hand, a large number of party leaders and workers left for Ongole to participate in the Mahanadu programme. It is the first birth anniversary of NTR after the district was named after him.