Trimming hair of 18 girls for discipline creates sensation

Paderu (ASR District): The incident involving the alleged punishment of 18 girls at Kasturba Gandhi School in G Madugula, Alluri Sitarama Raju district has created a sensation.

The girls reportedly faced a haircut punishment for arriving late to the morning pledge. The official involved, Sai Prasanna made a concerning revelation, stating, “The girls had been roaming around the hostel with their hair untied even by the afternoon.” Additionally, the reported assault of four students by the official has further intensified public outcry.

The students explained their tardiness was due to a water shortage for bathing on November 15 (Karthika Pournami), which affected the school.

Some second-year BiPC students arrived late to the assembly, while 23 others chose to skip the pledge altogether. The absence of the girls angered the special officer, who allegedly punished them by making them stand under the sun initially.

Later, during the lunch break, the hair of 18 students was trimmed. Parents of the affected students have condemned the incident as inhumane. In defense of his actions, Sai Prasanna admitted to slightly cutting the students’ hair, claiming it was an effort to instil discipline, as the girls had been seen with their hair untied. MEO Babu Rao has stated that the matter has been reported to higher authorities for further action.