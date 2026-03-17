TTD Announces June Darshan Ticket Release Schedule

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the schedule for the online release of Darshan tickets for June, providing devotees with detailed dates and times. On March 24 at 10:00 AM, Special Entry Darshan tickets priced at ₹300 will be available, followed by the release of accommodation room quotas in Tirumala and Tirupati at 3:00 PM the same day.

Tickets for free Darshan, catering to the elderly, differently-abled, and chronically ill, will be released on March 23 at 3:00 PM, along with Srivari Trust quota Darshan tickets at 11:00 AM. Tickets for Anga Pradakshinam will also be released on March 23 at 11:00 AM, with Virtual Sevas scheduled for March 21 at 3:00 PM.

Special Sevas like Kalyanamotsavam, Unjal Seva, Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, and Jyeshtabhishekam will be available from March 23 at 10:00 AM, while Suprabhatam, Thomala, Archana, and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana Sevas will be released on March 18 at 10:00 AM.

Electronic Dip registration opens on March 20 at 10:00 AM, with payment deadlines from March 20 to 12:00 PM on March 22. Devotees are instructed to book exclusively through the official websites https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.