TTD EO inspects Brahmotsavam arrangements

Tirumala: TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, along with Additional EO CH Venkaiah Chowdary, District SP Harshavardhan Raju, and TTD CV&SO Muralikrishna, inspected the ongoing arrangements on the four Mada Streets in Tirumala on Wednesday evening, ahead of the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams scheduled from September 24 to October 2.

On this occasion, the EO instructed officials to make arrangements in such a way that devotees seated in the galleries can comfortably witness the Vahana Sevas.

He directed that all engineering works be completed by the first week of September.

Speaking to the media later, the EO said that on September 24, during the Dwajarohanam ceremony, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, will offer Pattu Vastrams to Sri Venkateswara.

Since a large number of devotees are expected to attend the Brahmotsavams, special discussions were held at the field level regarding security measures.

He added that additional toilets are being set up along the Mada Streets and more sanitation staff will be deployed to ensure cleanliness. The EO further stated that elaborate arrangements are being made to ensure that Annaprasadam is served to every devotee seated in the galleries.

Recalling that over three lakh devotees attended the Garuda Vahana Seva last year, he said that APSRTC has been instructed to operate additional trips accordingly this year.

To avoid traffic congestion in Tirumala, parking facilities are being arranged in Tirupati itself, with shuttle services provided by RTC buses to transport devotees to Tirumala.

Earlier, District SP Harshavardhan Raju along with senior police officials inspected various places for the annual brahmotsavams. SP inspected all the entry and exit points in the four madam streets around the temple and also gave instructions on crowd management. He wanted the police to be on high alert during the nine days festival and do their best for their orderly conduct of the utsavam. As heavy rush of pilgrims expected the police should work round the clock to manage the crowd and see that the brahmotsavams conducted successfully without any incidents. TTD CE Satyanarayana, Deputy EO Lokanatham, Additional SP Ramakrishna, and other officials also participated in the inspection.