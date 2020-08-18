TTD outsourcing staff begin relay protest

Tiruati: Under the banner of TTD Outsourcing Employees Welfare Association, the outsourced employees working in TTD began a relay protest at TTD Administrative Office here on Monday demanding the TTD board to withdraw its move to merge the outsourced employees with Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourcing Services (APCOS).



Various trades unions including CITU and TTD Staff and Workers United Front extended their support to the outsourcing employees protest.

Launching the relay protest, CITU district general secretary K Murali said that the outsourcing employees in TTD vehemently opposed their merger with APCOS as it would be detrimental to their interests. But the TTD trust board passed a resolution in January this year for the merger of outsourcing employees with APCOS despite the 14,000 outsourcing employees unanimously seeking to retain them with TTD. It is not proper on the part of the TTD management to ignore the outsourcing employees, who have been rendering committed services to the pilgrims, he said declaring that outsourcing employees' protest would continue till the TTD conceded their demand. Outsourcing Employees Welfare Association honorary president M Nagarjuna said the outsourcing employees in batches participate in the relay protest daily from 9 am to 6 pm. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when he was in opposition addressing a public meeting assured to provide a time scale to the outsourcing employees and urged him to direct the TTD to revoke its decision to merge outsourcing employees with APCOS and decide favourably on extending time scale to the outsourcing employees. TTD employees leaders G Venkatesam, T Subramanayam and others were also spoke.