TTD priests bestow Aseervachanam on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Purohits of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) have bestowed Veda Aseervachanam on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan and handed over prasadam, diary and calendar on the occasion of the New Year at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

Later, Purohits of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, have also bestowed Veda Asheervachanam on the Governor and Lady Governor and handed over prasadam and Sesha Vastram to them.

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, and EO D Bhramaramba, were present on the occasion.

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLCs Talasila Raghuram and Lella Appi Reddy, Chief Information Commissioner R Mahaboob Basha, Director of BC Welfare Arjuna Rao, Director of Minorities Welfare Kishore, members of AP Information Commission, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, VIjayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar, Director of Protocol Subramanya Reddy, Dr Sridhar Reddy, chairman and A K Parida, secretary of Indian Red Cross Association, AP State branch and others called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and greeted him on the New Year.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, joint secretary PS Suryaprakash, deputy secretary and other officers of Raj Bhavan were also present on the occasion.