TTD readies for grand Srivari Brahmotsavams from Sept 24

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams, scheduled to be held from September 24 to October 2 at Tirumala.

Speaking to the media after the board meeting, TTD chairman B R Naidu, along with executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal, said the board was committed to conducting the festival on a grand scale while ensuring smooth management of the massive pilgrim turnout.

The chairman also issued a stern warning against attempts to malign the institution. He said criminal cases would be filed against those who spread false propaganda with malafide intentions against TTD, adding that no attempt to damage the sanctity of Tirumala would be tolerated.

The Brahmotsavams will commence on September 23 with Ankurarpanam, followed by the ceremonial flag hoisting, Dhwajarohanam, on September 24 between 5.43 pm and 6.15 pm. On the same day, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will present silk robes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state government and later participate in the Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva at 9 pm. The following day, the Chief Minister will inaugurate PAC-5 Sri Venkatadri Nilayam and release the TTD diaries and calendars for 2026.

Naidu said extensive measures were being taken to ensure a smooth conduct of the festivities. This year, Isro and L&T teams will assist in estimating devotee numbers to facilitate real-time monitoring of pilgrim rush.

Floral decorations, arches and LED screens are being arranged at prominent places, while live HD broadcasts will enable devotees worldwide to witness the Vahana sevas. A buffer stock of eight lakh laddus is being prepared for daily distribution.

Traffic restrictions will be in place for Garuda Seva, with two-wheeler entry to Tirumala banned from 9 pm on September 27 to 6 pm on September 29. However, the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpaths will remain open round the clock on September 28. Security arrangements include installation of additional CCTV cameras and geo-tagging of children to prevent untoward incidents. Special darshans for the elderly, disabled, NRIs and parents with infants will remain suspended from September 23 to October 2, while break darshans will be limited to protocol dignitaries.

During Garuda Seva, four lakh packets of buttermilk will be distributed to devotees. A fruit and flower exhibition and a photo exhibition will also be organised to entertain pilgrims.

The chairman said that in line with the Chief Minister’s directions, the TTD has resolved to construct 1,000 temples in Dalit colonies across Andhra Pradesh in the first phase.

The board also approved several development works, including the construction of a Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on seven acres at Kolikoppa in Belagavi district of Karnataka with Srivani Trust funds, the development of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Ananthavaram in Guntur district at a cost of Rs 7.20 crore, renovation and infrastructure works worth Rs 5.73 crore at Valmikipuram in Annamayya district and Rs 1.50 crore at Tarigonda, and the acceptance of a land donation valued at Rs 89.54 lakh in Mangalagiri, Guntur district.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, board members and other senior officials were present at the meeting.