TTD releases additional quota of 3000 special darshan tickets for October

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is taking steps to increase the Lord Venkateswara darshans to more number of people after six months of lockdown. Devotees who were barred from entering the temple for the last six months from March due to lockdown imposed following the coronavirus outbreak. The central government has given permission to open temples as part of unlock.

With this, as per the guidelines of the Central and State Governments, TTD has given permission for darshans and recently released an additional quota of special darshan tickets for more devotees from Monday. The TTD has planned to allow three thousand visitors in two slots at 9 and 10 pm from October 5 to 14th and from October 25th to 31st. However, TTD has not released any Darshan tickets between the October 15 and 24th of this month in view of Navaratri Brahmotsavams.

The number of devotees going for the temple is increasing day by day with which the hundi income has also surged. Meanwhile, on Sunday, TTD has earned a record level of 2.14 crore with 20,228 devotees visiting the temple. On the other hand, the Srivari Navratri Brahmotsavam will be held from the 16th to the 24th of this month. It is reported that there will be Garuda Vahana services on the streets following coronavirus rules while TTD has started making arrangements for this.