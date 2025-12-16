TTD releases schedule for online ticket quota release

Tirumala: The schedule for the release of various darshan, sevas and accommodation quotas for March 2026, was released by TTD. Arjitha Sevas such as Suprabhatam, Thomala Seva, Archana and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana Seva will be released online on December 18 at 10 am.

Devotees may register online for the electronic DIP for these sevas until 10 am of December 20. Those who are allotted Seva tickets through the DIP must complete payment by 12 noon between December 20 and 22 to confirm their tickets. The online quota for Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, Salakatla Teppotsavams and Salakatla Vasanthotsavams will be released on December 22 at 10 am. The quota for Virtual Sevas and their corresponding darshan slots will be released on December 22 at 3 pm.

While for Anga Pradakshina tokens will be released on December 23 at 10 AM and SRIVANI tickets at 11 am and the Senior Citizens, differently able and chronically Ill devotees at 3 pm. The quota for Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan tickets will be released online on December 24 at 10 am while the accommodation quota for Tirumala and Tirupati at 3 pm.

TTD requested the devotees to book Arjitha Sevas and darshan tickets through the official TTD website only.