TTD ropes in 700 sanitary workers for sanitisation operations

Tirupati: TTD has enlarged the scope of anti-coronavirus operations at all its organisations and employees residential quarters after successfully addressing the sanitisation issues in the TTD administrative building and its rest houses at Tirumala and Tirupati. The TTD Health department has roped in 700 sanitary workers for maintaining all its institutions spic-and-span in Tirumala and Tirupati.



Garbage removal, spraying of sodium hypochloride and bleaching powder has been taken up on a massive scale at all locations which included residential quarters of senior officials and employees' residential quarters. The cleaning exercises were also extended to TTD temples and buildings at Tirupati, Tiruchanoor, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Appalayagunta and Chandragiri areas also.

The sanitisers and masks have been provided to employees working on shift basis at Employees canteen, Srinivasam pilgrims complex, Sri Padmavati Degree College Hostel, Annaprasadam complex at Tiruchanoor. All care is taken to avoid accumulation of garbage and they are regularly shifted to dumping yard.

Under the stewardship of TTD Additional Health Officer Dr B Sunil Kumar, unit officers are supervising the cleaning operations at regular intervals.

It may be noted here that TTD is providing daily 50,000 food packets prepared in its Padmavathi Degree College Hostel by its canteen employees for free distribution in the pilgrim city and also providing required food to stray cattle and food to street dogs.