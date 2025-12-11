TTD to cancel VIP break darshans during Dec and Jan

Tirumala: In view of various important festivals being observed in the Srivari Temple in December and January TTD has cancelled VIP Break Darshan on specific dates.

VIP Break Darshan will remain cancelled on the following days: December 23 – Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, Dec 29 – The day before Vaikunta Ekadasi, From December 30 to January 8 – Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, and January 25 – due to Ratha Saptami. Recommendation letters for VIP break darshan will not be accepted on the previous day of the above-mentioned dates except for Protocol VIPs. Devotees are requested to make note of these changes and cooperate with TTD.