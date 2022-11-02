TTD to modernise printing press

Tirupati: An action plan will be readied soon to reprint epics, Sri Ramayana, Sri Mahabharata and Srimad Bhagavata books, to cope with the huge demand among devotees, said TTD JEO for education and health Sada Bhargavi. After inspecting TTD printing press and publications, sales wing, Sapthagiri magazine offices on Tuesday, she said modernisation of TTD printing press, strengthening of sales wing of publications and bringing out Sapthagiri magazine in a more attractive way were her top priority and discussed with the concerned officials on the same. She also said keeping in view the requirements for the next 25 years, the equipment in the printing press will be modernised.

Similarly, the books, which have a huge demand among the public for taking forward Hindu Dharma Prachara in a most effective manner, reprinting of such epics and other books will be taken up soon. "The action plan on all these development activities by the respective departments will be submitted in a week's time," she observed. DFO Srinivas, Chief Editor Dr Radha Ramana, Editor Dr Chokkalingam, Special Officer of Press Ramaraju were present.