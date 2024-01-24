Live
- Surprise results to come from South India in Lok Sabha polls: Bommai
- United Electricity Contract Workers Union (UECW) convention wall papers unveiled
- Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown results in record 13.1 mn paid users in Q4 2023
- Adani Group to invest in various public sectors of Nepal: Minister
- Ways to use rose water for skin
- Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy meets disgruntled leaders in Kadiri assures posts
- Every girl deserves a chance to pursue her goals: Aishwarya Khare
- Focus on simplifying music while upholding its intrinsic values: Carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan
- LU to introduce AI as vocational course
- Pre-Budget Expectation 2024-25: Here’s what education sector expect
TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy distributes YSR Asara funds in Pakala
A large number of women flocked to the YSR Asara program in Pakala. TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy was the chief guest.
Tuda Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy presenting the check of funds of Rs.10.46 crores of YSR Asara 4th tranche to the members of Self Help Society.
