Tushar Doodi takes charge as Chittoor District SP

Tirupati: The 2018-batch IPS officer, Tushar Doodi, has assumed charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Chittoor district on Monday at the district police office. He previously served in key law enforcement roles, including as Assault Commandant in the Greyhounds, Additional SP at Chintapalli, Additional SP (Administration) in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, and in YSR Kadapa, Guntur Urban, and Guntur districts as SP. Until his latest posting, he was serving as the SP of Bapatla district.

Speaking after assuming office, SP Doodi said that women’s and children’s safety will be his top priority. He pledged to intensify efforts to eradicate ganja and drug trafficking from the district and said steps would be taken to enhance the professional skills of the police force.

The new SP also underlined the importance of building public trust in policing. “We will work to make the police more accessible to the people and strengthen community policing initiatives across the district,” he said.