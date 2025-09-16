Live
- Tannishtha Chatterjee on ‘full plate’: This film was born out of struggle, grit, hope
- Mira Rajput hits the gym with a sprinkle of ‘morning blues’
- Rahul visits flood-hit areas in Amritsar, Gurdaspur
- IOC president Coventry calls Sydney 2000 "spark" of her Olympic journey
- Sensex, Nifty open higher as India-US trade talks set to resume
- Sahastradhara cloudburst: PM Modi, HM Shah dial U'khand CM Dhami, assure full support
- Akhilesh Yadav calls for more military schools
- Collectors' Conference Continues: CM Chandrababu Naidu Focuses on IT, Revenue, and Law and Order
- Five Bangladeshi students suspended by NIT Silchar for hostel violence deported
- Sukhu hits out at Pb, Har over dues from Bhakra Beas Board
Tushar Doodi takes charge as Chittoor District SP
Tirupati: The 2018-batch IPS officer, Tushar Doodi, has assumed charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Chittoor district on Monday at the...
Tirupati: The 2018-batch IPS officer, Tushar Doodi, has assumed charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Chittoor district on Monday at the district police office. He previously served in key law enforcement roles, including as Assault Commandant in the Greyhounds, Additional SP at Chintapalli, Additional SP (Administration) in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, and in YSR Kadapa, Guntur Urban, and Guntur districts as SP. Until his latest posting, he was serving as the SP of Bapatla district.
Speaking after assuming office, SP Doodi said that women’s and children’s safety will be his top priority. He pledged to intensify efforts to eradicate ganja and drug trafficking from the district and said steps would be taken to enhance the professional skills of the police force.
The new SP also underlined the importance of building public trust in policing. “We will work to make the police more accessible to the people and strengthen community policing initiatives across the district,” he said.