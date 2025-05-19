Live
Tushar Dudi in-charge SP of Guntur dist
Guntur: Bapatla district SP Tushar Dudi appointed as in-charge SP of Guntur district on Sunday in the backdrop of Guntur district SP S Satish Kumar went on one week leave to his native place in Tamil Nadu. Satish Kumar will return on May 25.
Till he returns, Tushar Dudi will be in-charge SP of Guntur district. The government issued orders to this effect.
Earlier, Tushar Dudi worked as Guntur district SP.
