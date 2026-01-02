Two Dead, Several Injured in van and bolero collision in Madakasira

A tragic road accident occurred early on Friday morning near Agragampalli village in the Madakasira mandal, involving a collision between an Eicher van and a Bolero goods vehicle. Two individuals travelling in the vehicles lost their lives at the scene, while two others sustained serious injuries.

Motorists passing through the area acted swiftly, alerting the police to the incident. Emergency responders arrived promptly, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital, where doctors have reported their condition to be critical.

Authorities have recovered the bodies, which have been sent to the district government hospital for post-mortem examination. One of the deceased has been identified as Vadrapalem Raghuram from Madakasira town, while the other has been confirmed as a resident of CK Palli. The police have notified the families of the victims and have registered a case, launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

In a separate incident, a private travel bus overturned on the national highway near Chabolu in Nandyal district after reportedly losing control. Six passengers suffered injuries in the incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital by local residents.

The bus accident caused significant traffic disruption, with vehicles queued for considerable distances. Police arrived to manage the situation and regulate traffic flow.