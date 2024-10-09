Live
Just In
Two goes missing in a canal at Kavvagunta in Eluru, search operation started
Highlights
A tragic incident unfolded in the Polavaram Right canal area of Kavvagunta, located in the Pedavegi mandal of Eluru district, where three individuals have reportedly gone missing.
Local residents alerted authorities after the trio failed to return, prompting immediate action. Police arrived at the scene and have initiated a search operation to locate the missing persons.
