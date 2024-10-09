  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Two goes missing in a canal at Kavvagunta in Eluru, search operation started

Two goes missing in a canal at Kavvagunta in Eluru, search operation started
x
Highlights

A tragic incident unfolded in the Polavaram Right canal area of Kavvagunta, located in the Pedavegi mandal of Eluru district, where three individuals have reportedly gone missing.

A tragic incident unfolded in the Polavaram Right canal area of Kavvagunta, located in the Pedavegi mandal of Eluru district, where three individuals have reportedly gone missing.

Local residents alerted authorities after the trio failed to return, prompting immediate action. Police arrived at the scene and have initiated a search operation to locate the missing persons.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick