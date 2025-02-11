Two inter-state thieves arrested

Eluru: The Eluru district police arrested two inter-state thieves and recovered gold and silver articles worth Rs 23 lakh from their possession.

Addressing the media here on Monday, district Superintendent of Police K Pratap Siva Kishore said the offenders-- Vempala Chanti (33) of Bhimavaram in West Godavari district and Kosuri Srinivasarao (58) of Hyderabad—used to search for locked houses during nights on a bike and break them open using iron rod and steal the property.

While 105 cases were pending against Chanti in Andhra Pradesh, six were pending in Telangana. Similarly, 20 cases were pending against Srinivasarao in two Telugu States. Their three accomplices—Saka Maarraju alias Prakash (43) of Bhimavaram, Pothula Ammiraju (32) of Bhimavaram, and G Salmon Raju (41) of Bhimavaram—were also arrested.

The duo after committing crime, used to hand over the property to other three accomplices for sale and mortgaging. Later, they share the money among themselves.

Special teams have been formed to nab the accused in various thefts that took place in and around Eluru. Under the supervision of SDPO D Sravan Kumar, special teams have been formed headed by Circle Inspectors V Koteswara Rao, P Krishna, Ch Rajasekhar and SI K Prasad. Using technology and evidence in crimes, CCS CI Rajasekhar and Kaikaluru CI Krishna identified the two culprits and took them into custody at Hanuman Nagar Bridge.

After questioning them, they also arrested three accomplices at Kothuru Indiramma Colony and recovered the stolen property.

They recovered 251 grams gold, 13 kg silver and a motorcycle from the accused