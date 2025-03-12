Live
- MP pitches for coconut devpt board office in AP
- US talks to end Ukraine war start in Saudi
- Airtel ties up with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India
- ONOE will benefit India immensely: JPC chief
- India, US to increase market access
- Pak passenger train hijacked
- Lord blesses devotees during Teppotsavam
- Musk claims ‘massive cyber-attack’
- Illegally stocked sand seized
- Meghalaya's Byrnihat tops global pollution list
Just In
Two killed several injured as two buses collide in Annamaya district
Highlights
A devastating road accident occurred near Royalpadu in Annamaya district, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals.
A devastating road accident occurred near Royalpadu in Annamaya district, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals. The incident involved a collision between two private buses, leaving five people in critical condition and approximately 40 others seriously injured.
The injured passengers have been transported to government hospitals in Kolar, Srinivasapuram, and Madanapalle for urgent medical treatment. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.
The local community is in shock, mourning the loss of life and the many affected by this horrific event. Further updates are expected.
Next Story