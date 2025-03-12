  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Two killed several injured as two buses collide in Annamaya district

Two killed several injured as two buses collide in Annamaya district
x
Highlights

A devastating road accident occurred near Royalpadu in Annamaya district, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals.

A devastating road accident occurred near Royalpadu in Annamaya district, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals. The incident involved a collision between two private buses, leaving five people in critical condition and approximately 40 others seriously injured.

The injured passengers have been transported to government hospitals in Kolar, Srinivasapuram, and Madanapalle for urgent medical treatment. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The local community is in shock, mourning the loss of life and the many affected by this horrific event. Further updates are expected.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick