Two killed several injured as two buses collide in Annamaya district

A devastating road accident occurred near Royalpadu in Annamaya district, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals. The incident involved a collision between two private buses, leaving five people in critical condition and approximately 40 others seriously injured.

The injured passengers have been transported to government hospitals in Kolar, Srinivasapuram, and Madanapalle for urgent medical treatment. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The local community is in shock, mourning the loss of life and the many affected by this horrific event. Further updates are expected.