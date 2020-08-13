Two Maoist dalam members surrender in Kakinada

Kakinada: As many as two Dalam members of Azad Protection Team and Charla (Local Organisation Squad) Maoist party have surrendered before Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi here on Thursday.



They belong to Guthikoya community (ST) residents of Yatapaka, Chinturu Madals of Chinturu Sub-division in East Godavari district.

Kovvasi Sunitha, is a resident of Salibudepa village of Yetapaka mandal of East Godavari district. She was recruited in December 2019 by Geetha (Area Committee member) Commander of Sabari LoS. She worked in Azad (state committee member) Protection Team (Azad Guard). She used to carry 12 bore weapons. Kaluma Manoj is a resident of Allivagu, Egugurallapalli village, Chinturu mandal.

He joined in Dalam in December 2019 and recruited by Geetha (Area Committee members) Commander of Sabari LoS. He worked in Sabari LOS as Guard to Sharada. He used to carry to 12 bore weapon. Speaking to media here on Thursday, SP Asmi said that the surrendered were vexed with hollow ideology of CPI Maoist party and surrendered to lead a normal life. Asmi said that the surrendered were attracted towards developmental activities taken by the government in their area and decided to surrender and to lead a normal life. Both surrendered cadres are provided with Rs 5,000 each, 25 kgs rice, oil and other groceries, two pairs of clothes, blankets and umbrellas by the SP.

Additional SP K Kumar, SB DSPs M Ambika Prasad, S Murali Mohan , Chinturu SI Yuva Kumar and others were present.