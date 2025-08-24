Two sentenced to jail, seven fined in drunk-driving cases

Nandyal: In a special drive against drunk driving, Nandyal police booked nine persons for traffic violations.

While two of them were awarded one week’s imprisonment, seven others were penalised with fines totaling Rs.39,000 by the Nandyal First Class Magistrate Court.

In a press release on Saturday, the police have stated that the drive was conducted under the instructions of District Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana, and the supervision of Sub-Division ASP M Javali Alphons, acting on their directions, Nandyal Traffic Inspector Mallikarjuna Gupta and his team carried out checks across various parts of the town, apprehended the violators, and produced them before the court after filing charge sheets.

Those sentenced to imprisonment were identified as A Hussenayya (32) of Narayanapalle, Duvvur mandal and S Baba Fakruddin (30) of Gudipadigadda, Nandyal town.

The remaining seven offenders were fined between Rs 3,000 and Rs 10,000 each.

They include residents of Nandikotkur, Nandyal, Panyam, Velugodu, and Pyapili mandals.

Commending the police for their vigilance, SP Rana urged the traffic personnel to continue ensuring smooth movement of vehicles in Nandyal town.

He also appealed to the public to strictly follow traffic regulations, warning that violations would invite stringent action in the interest of road safety and accident prevention.