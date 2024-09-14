UBI employees demand Centre to concede demands

Guntur: Employees of the Union Bank of Indiawore black badges and protested at the bank’s regional office in Guntur city on Friday to exert pressure on the Central government to accept their long pending demands.

They protested in response to a call given by All India Union Bank Officers Federation and All India Union Bank Employees Federation. The employees protested at all the bank branches in the district.

They demanded the government to fill the vacant posts in the bank and reduce work burden on the employees and provide employment to the unemployed.

The employees requested the government to concentrate on banking business instead of insurance and other schemes. They demanded the government to take steps to pay salaries as per the Minimum Wages Act to the temporary employees. They stressed on the need to take steps to extend better services to the customers.

All India Union Bank Officers Federation regional secretary Madala Rambabu, deputy secretary Podili Kalyan and regional secretary Venu Babu were present.