UG system in Banaganapalle in next 2 ½ years: Janardhan Reddy

Banaganapalle (Nandyal district): Minister for Roads, Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure BC Janardhan Reddy stated that a comprehensive underground drainage system will be introduced in Banaganapalle within the next two and a half years, ensuring there will be no open drainage canals visible anywhere in the town.

On Wednesday, the Minister performed foundation ceremony for the construction of internal underground canals and parallel underground canals along Jurrieru stream. In line with the goal of achieving a cleaner Banaganapalle and improving sanitation to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, he launched construction of an underground drainage system with an investment of approximately Rs 30.66 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Janardhan Reddy said the government, despite financial burden, has decided to implement the underground drainage system to ensure a convenient and problem-free future for the residents of Banaganapalle. He criticised the past YSRCP government that it didn’t take up any new construction in the last five years, except the previously built underground drainage system. He mentioned that during YSRCP’s tenure, majority of the drainage systems in the town became clogged, leading to dirty water flooding roads, causing severe health issues among the residents.

He said that to solve this problem he inaugurated the construction of 56.2 km of internal underground drainage canals in Banaganapalle. Additionally, another underground drainage system is being constructed parallel to the Jurrieru stream to prevent discharge of wastewater into it. The parallel canals on both sides of Jurrieru stream will span for a length of 3.6 km, with the overall project cost amounting to Rs 30.66 crore.

The Minister also inspected the ongoing underground drainage construction in the town. He directed officials to speed up the work to ensure timely completion and suggested to dig building drainage canals in the middle of the roads rather than on both sides, which would help widen the roads, reduce congestion in narrow areas, and make them more beneficial for the residents.