Ugadi Mahotsavam begins with grandeur at Srisailam temple

Srisailam, (Nandyal district): The five-day Ugadi Mahotsavam commenced with grandeur at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam on Thursday. The celebrations began with Yagasala Pravesam, Ganapati puja and Siva Sankalpam, marking the auspicious start of the festival.

Led by EO M Srinivasa Rao, priests performed special pujas for Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi as part of the inaugural rituals. These festivities will continue until March 31, concluding with the Poornahuti.

As part of the tradition, devotees, who are referred as Mainarulu and Ghanacharulu, offered mangala sutram and silk cloths to Goddess Bhramaramba Devi in the morning of the first day. Each evening, Vahana Sevas and Alankaras will take place in a grand procession.

Rathotsavam will be held on March 30 evening. On the first day, Goddess Bhramaramba Devi was adorned in Mahalakshmi Alankaram.

With thousands of devotees expected to attend, police department has deployed 2,400 personnel from Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa and Annamayya districts to ensure security and prevent any untoward incidents. The security setup includes bomb disposal squads, access control teams, metal detectors, deep-search mine detectors, and explosive vapor detectors for enhanced vigilance.

All key locations in Srisailam town are under strict surveillance. Security personnel have been briefed, and temple authorities have been sensitised to ensure smooth conduct of the festival. Nandyal district SP Adhiraj Singh Rana, who inspected security arrangements on Thursday, visited temple premises, queue lines, and surroundings to oversee the measures in place. Police deployment includes 6 DSPs, 40 CIs, 100 SIs, 1,500 civil constables, AR platoons, special party teams, and SDRF personnel. SP Rana urged devotees to cooperate with authorities and follow security protocols to maintain peace and order.