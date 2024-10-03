Umbrellas procession to reach Tirumala on Oct 7

Tirumala : The procession of 11 decorative umbrellas meant for the annual Brahmotsavam took off amidst religious fervour in Chennai city on Wednesday morning.

Devotees from Chennai will walk in a procession carrying the umbrellas and will reach the pilgrim city of Tirumala on October 7, a day before Garuda Seva to present them to Tirumala temple.

Hindu Dharmartha Samiti has been organising ‘Thirukkudai Utsavam’, presentation of umbrellas to Tirumala, from 2005 after a break earlier. Dharmartha Samiti trustees Vedantam and RR Gopal participated in the special puja performed to the 11 umbrellas at Chennakesava Perumal temple before the procession commenced from Chennai city.

After covering various places in the city, the umbrellas will reach Soumya Damodara Perumal temple on October 4, Avadi on October 5, Tiruvallur on October 6 and Tiruchanur on October 7. After donating two umbrellas to Tiruchanoor Padmavathi Ammavari temple, the procession will reach Tirumala on the same day. The remaining nine umbrellas will be handed over to the Tirumala temple authorities.

Samiti Trustee RR Gopal said the Samiti has been conducting the Utsavam for 20 years now and donations and offerings in any form will not be accepted.