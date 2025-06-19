  • Menu
Unauthorised building demolished

Unauthorised building demolished
Tirupati: The Corporation authorities partially demolished a building under construction in Royal Nagar of Yerramitta locality in the city on...

Tirupati: The Corporation authorities partially demolished a building under construction in Royal Nagar of Yerramitta locality in the city on Wednesday. The town planning officials found that the building owner took up construction of five floors, but plan was approved only for three floors.

As the building owner failed to comply with the notice to stop unauthorised construction, the authorities demolished two floors, that were not in the approved plan.

