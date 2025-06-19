Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Unauthorised building demolished
Highlights
Tirupati: The Corporation authorities partially demolished a building under construction in Royal Nagar of Yerramitta locality in the city on...
Tirupati: The Corporation authorities partially demolished a building under construction in Royal Nagar of Yerramitta locality in the city on Wednesday. The town planning officials found that the building owner took up construction of five floors, but plan was approved only for three floors.
As the building owner failed to comply with the notice to stop unauthorised construction, the authorities demolished two floors, that were not in the approved plan.
Next Story