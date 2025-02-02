Union Budget 2025, a boon for middle class

Visakhapatnam : Even as the country’s middle-class heaved a big sigh of relief for the zero tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh, the ‘Union Budget 2025’ whipped up a host of key changes across sectors.

Defining the Union Budget 2025 as a historic income tax relief budget, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat termed it as a step towards economic empowerment of the middle class. The announcement of zero income tax up to Rs 12 lakh is a landmark decision that will provide significant financial relief to millions of hardworking Indians as it will boost savings, encourage investments and drive consumption, the MP opined.

“The NDA government is reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of the middle class and salaried citizens. The middle class is the backbone of our economy, and this budget ensures their aspirations are supported. The key aspects of the budget aimed at job creation, infrastructure growth and ease of doing business, reinforcing India’s position as a global economic powerhouse,” the MP highlighted.

Hailing the Union Budget, president of Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) K Mallikharjuna Rao opined that it aims to initiate transformative reforms across various domains, including-taxation, power, urban development, mining and financial sector. He appreciated the measures announced for the MSME sector and high priority accorded to the promotion of exports of the country.

The proposal of setting up five national Centres of Excellence for skilling to equip youth, global skilling partnerships and setting up of Centre of Excellence for AI in Education will enhance the skills among the unemployed and women, the FAPCCI president expressed.

Sharing his views, vice-president of FAPCCI A Satyanarayana said the budget aims to strike a balance between economic growth and fiscal discipline. Also, he opined that the reforms proposed are very well-designed and enhances India’s competitiveness to attract global investment, and support growth across multiple sectors.

Area chair of GITAM School of Business Radha Raghuramapatruni mentioned that the budget mirrors the government’s efforts to accelerate growth, secure inclusive development, invigorate private sector investments, uplift household sentiments, enhance the spending power of India’s rising middle class and focus on the long-term industrial growth.

Welcoming the development of warehousing in all airports for air cargo enhancement that substantially cuts down logistics costs, vice president of AP Air Travellers Association (APATA) O Naresh Kumar lauded the modified Udaan scheme that includes 120 new destinations.

“Also, developing 50 new tourist destinations in the country is a welcome move. Apparently, our state must take the lead and develop at least five newtourist destinations in our state.

But what turns out to be a disappointment is the lack of more budget allocation for new courts, judicial reforms to reduce litigation and resolve disputes on a fast-track mode. Currently, it takes five years on an average to settle law disputes in India and this area needs improvement,” Naresh Kumar expressed.

Terming the budget as a reflection of forward-thinking approach to higher education and specialised fields, CEO of Oswaal Books Prashant Jain said, “However, it is imperative to recognise that investing in primary and secondary education today lays the foundation for a prosperous nation in future.

Research indicates that countries prioritising early education experience significant long-term benefits, including higher economic productivity and advancements in science and technology.

By strengthening our school education system now, we ensure sustainable development and social cohesion, ultimately leading to a thriving and enlightened India in the decades to come.”