Union Health Minister asserts that AP came out of darkness
Visakhapatnam: The NDA government steered Andhra Pradesh to a bright path by eliminating the darkness it suffered for the past five years, said BJP national president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.
Addressing a huge gathering at the New Railway Colony grounds in Visakhapatnam organised as part of the ‘Sarathyam yatra’ that concluded in the district on Sunday, the Union Minister reiterated that the BJP is the largest party in the world with highest membership and public representatives spread across various districts. “Earlier, when I came to Tirupati, I noticed that the state was misruled by an irresponsible and corrupt party (referring to the YSRCP) and realised the government needs to be changed. As the people of Andhra Pradesh were fed up with the YSRCP governance, they welcomed the NDA government by voting for it with a huge majority,” the Union Minister recalled.
Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the hearts of Andhra Pradesh people, while Andhra Pradesh is in Modi’s heart, JP Nadda said, it is one of the main reasons why the Prime Minister is allocating crores of rupees to the development of AP. “With the new GST Act, the Prime Minister gifted people of the country by easing taxes ahead of Dasara and Diwali,” he stated, adding that all products will not become affordable for the middle class.