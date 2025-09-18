Union Minister donates blood on Modi’s birthday

Bhimavaram: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the BJP’s Akividu town and mandal units organised a blood donation camp at Dharani School.

The Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, attended the event as the chief guest. He personally donated blood and presented certificates to all the donors.

Speaking afterward, Srinivasa Varma urged everyone to participate in achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

He stated that the country is advancing in all sectors due to Modi’s leadership.

District BJP President Ainampudi Sridevi, Mandal President MVS Nagarani, and District General Secretaries Kalidindi Vinod Kumar and Thota Gangaraju also attended the programme.