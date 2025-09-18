Live
- Markets rise amid US trade talk optimism
- Rupee rises 25ps to 87.84/$
- KIMS launches multi-specialty facility in B’luru
- Centre notifies CGST rates from Sept 22
- Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug
- Blue Cloud Softech inks pact to acquire 3P vision
- Heavy Rainfall Warning for Telangana
- SBI divests 13.18% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 8,889 cr
- Goyal to visit UAE today to discuss bilateral trade
- India’s exports likely to go up by 6% this year: Piyush Goyal
Union Minister donates blood on Modi’s birthday
Bhimavaram: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the BJP’s Akividu town and mandal units organised a blood donation camp at...
Bhimavaram: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the BJP’s Akividu town and mandal units organised a blood donation camp at Dharani School.
The Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, attended the event as the chief guest. He personally donated blood and presented certificates to all the donors.
Speaking afterward, Srinivasa Varma urged everyone to participate in achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
He stated that the country is advancing in all sectors due to Modi’s leadership.
District BJP President Ainampudi Sridevi, Mandal President MVS Nagarani, and District General Secretaries Kalidindi Vinod Kumar and Thota Gangaraju also attended the programme.