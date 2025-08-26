  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visits Tirumala

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visits Tirumala
x

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy with his family in Tirumala on Monday

Highlights

Tirumala: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Monday along with his family. He...

Tirumala: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Monday along with his family. He participated in Suprabhata seva and had Lord’s darshan.

TTD officials welcomed him at the temple entrance and after darshan temple priests offered theertha prasadam at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Latter speaking to reporters, Kishan Reddy said the country has received good rainfall this year and prayed for the prosperity and happinessof farmers and people. He added that he also prayed for strengthening of country’s military and security, lauding dedication and perseverance of soldiers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick