Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visits Tirumala
Tirumala: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Monday along with his family. He participated in Suprabhata seva and had Lord’s darshan.
TTD officials welcomed him at the temple entrance and after darshan temple priests offered theertha prasadam at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Latter speaking to reporters, Kishan Reddy said the country has received good rainfall this year and prayed for the prosperity and happinessof farmers and people. He added that he also prayed for strengthening of country’s military and security, lauding dedication and perseverance of soldiers.
